Cricket Videos

Ashes Adelaide Test review: Labuschagne shines, more pain for Joe Root

Despite not having skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the game, Australia cruised to a 275-run win against England, whose long list of issues don't seem to end.

Ayan Acharya Ayan Acharya
22 December, 2021 13:49 IST
Ayan Acharya Ayan Acharya
22 December, 2021 13:49 IST
Ashes Adelaide Test review: Labuschagne shines, more pain for Joe Root
Suzie Bates: India has bench strength, won't miss Mithali and Jhulan when they retire
Tim Southee on IPL auctions, wanting to emulate James Anderson and Black Caps' success
Virat Kohli on ODI captaincy sack, rift with Rohit Sharma, availability for SA series - Full press conference video

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Ashes 2021-22 first Test review: Dream start for captain Cummins and the James Anderson conundrum
Rohit Sharma made India's ODI captain, what now for Kohli?
Ravichandran Ashwin and the art of making the best of opportunities
India vs New Zealand review: Time for Team India to move on from Rahane, Pujara?
Virat Kohli on Rahane's poor form, plans for middle order and home win against New Zealand
Watch | Axar Patel: Good to dominate in a home Test
Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in an innings, makes history
Ajaz Patel says job not done yet after stunning performance in Mumbai Test
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App