Cricket Videos

What is BCCI looking for in the next Indian men's head coach? Who after Ravi Shastri? Dravid?

The BCCI has invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach with the Indian team. Here is the selection criteria.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 October, 2021 08:57 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 October, 2021 08:57 IST
What is BCCI looking for in the next Indian men's head coach? Who after Ravi Shastri? Dravid?
Curtis Campher becomes first bowler to take double hattrick in men's T20 World Cup
Scotland shocks Bangladesh with thrilling 6 run-win | T20 World Cup
IPL 2021 - Top 5 wicket takers - From Harshal Patel & Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur - Purple Cap

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson
KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021
MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan
IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Preview: Dhoni and Co.'s batting, Kolkata's bowling in focus
David Hussey: What Brendon McCullum has done with KKR this season is unheard of
KKR's change of fortunes powered by bowlers says Eoin Morgan
Shardul Thakur's UAE flair earns him last-minute entry to India T20 World Cup squad
Sunil Narine: Plenty of mystery and mischief left
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App