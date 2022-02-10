Cricket Videos

CD Gopinath on India's first-ever Test win in 1952

Coimbatarao Doraikannu Gopinath, the only surviving member of that Indian team, has vivid memories of the victory. “Probably for the first time, we said we can beat teams stronger than us. There was a new way of thinking,” Gopinath says.

10 February, 2022 17:27 IST
