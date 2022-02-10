Cricket Videos CD Gopinath on India's first-ever Test win in 1952 Coimbatarao Doraikannu Gopinath, the only surviving member of that Indian team, has vivid memories of the victory. “Probably for the first time, we said we can beat teams stronger than us. There was a new way of thinking,” Gopinath says. Team Sportstar 10 February, 2022 17:27 IST Team Sportstar 10 February, 2022 17:27 IST CD Gopinath on India's first-ever Test win in 1952 SKY level of humour - Suryakumar Yadav at his witty best as he addresses Bevan comparison, mind games against Pollard IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list IPL 2022 auction: All retained players Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli's record as India Test captain - Captain Kohli's tenure in numbers