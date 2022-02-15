Cricket Videos Charu Sharma - IPL Auction's super sub Charu Sharma, seasoned television presenter and auctioneer, filled in for Hugh Edmeades who suddenly took ill during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction and made it a substitution to remember. Team Sportstar 15 February, 2022 19:11 IST Team Sportstar 15 February, 2022 19:11 IST Charu Sharma - IPL Auction's super sub CD Gopinath on India's first-ever Test win in 1952 SKY level of humour - Suryakumar Yadav at his witty best as he addresses Bevan comparison, mind games against Pollard IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list IPL 2022 auction: All retained players Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly