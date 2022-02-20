Cricket Videos Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Here is everything Chetan Sharma, chairman of the national selection committee, said in his press conference on Saturday ahead of India's series against Sri Lanka. Team Sportstar 20 February, 2022 11:20 IST Team Sportstar 20 February, 2022 11:20 IST Video courtesy: BCCITo read pieces from the presser addressed by Chetan Sharma: Chetan Sharma: You have to ask Hardik Pandya why he is not playing Ranji Trophy Rohit Sharma is the No.1 cricketer of our country: Chetan Sharma Chetan Sharma: Informed Pujara, Rahane, Saha and Ishant that they won't be selected for Sri Lanka Tests Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Charu Sharma - IPL Auction's super sub CD Gopinath on India's first-ever Test win in 1952 SKY level of humour - Suryakumar Yadav at his witty best as he addresses Bevan comparison, mind games against Pollard Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list IPL 2022 auction: All retained players Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup