Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference

Here is everything Chetan Sharma, chairman of the national selection committee, said in his press conference on Saturday ahead of India's series against Sri Lanka.

20 February, 2022 11:20 IST
20 February, 2022 11:20 IST

Video courtesy: BCCI

To read pieces from the presser addressed by Chetan Sharma:

Chetan Sharma: You have to ask Hardik Pandya why he is not playing Ranji Trophy

Rohit Sharma is the No.1 cricketer of our country: Chetan Sharma  

Chetan Sharma: Informed Pujara, Rahane, Saha and Ishant that they won't be selected for Sri Lanka Tests

