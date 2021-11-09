Cricket Videos

Dawid Malan's loss of form analysed

England's Batsman Dawid Malan poor form has cost him the top spot in ICC T20I rankings, overtaken by Babar Azam. Can he turn things around ahead of England's T20 World Cup semifinal?

09 November, 2021 18:47 IST
