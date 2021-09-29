Cricket Videos

IPL 2021 match recap: KKR beats DC in a match filled with nerves, drama and an on-field spat

Chasing 128, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stuttered but recovered to cross the finish line for an important win as left-handers Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine got it right under pressure to keep Delhi Capitals at bay at Sharjah.

29 September, 2021 13:48 IST
29 September, 2021 13:48 IST
