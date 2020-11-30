Cricket Videos

Malan leads England to series victory over South Africa

Dawid Malan starred with the bat in England's four-wicket win over host South Africa in the second T20I in Paarl on Sunday.

30 November, 2020 14:14 IST
Tom Curran
VIRAL: Tom Curran takes superb catch to deny Quinton De Kock
Malan leads England to series victory over South Africa
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch during the toss
India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch
Ali hungry to return to Test Cricket with England
