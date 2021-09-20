Cricket Videos England follows NZ, pulls out of tour of Pakistan - What we know so far England has withdrawn its men's and women's teams from next month's tour of Pakistan, the ECB confirmed, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2021 22:41 IST Team Sportstar 20 September, 2021 22:41 IST England follows NZ, pulls out of tour of Pakistan - What we know so far IPL 2021 recap: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs; Gaikwad, Bravo shine NZ abandons Pak tour after security threat - What we know so far CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Most runs, most wickets, predicted playing XIs Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos England v India Manchester Test: Series result, what next? IPL to blame? India ends 50-year-old wait for Test win at The Oval, beats England by 157 runs IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer raring to go after long injury layoff Guns and runs: Women missing as crowds return for cricket match in Taliban-controlled Kabul On this day in 2012, Unmukt Chand led India to its third U19 World Cup title Cricket: Root bemoans 'missed opportunity' after Lord's Test thrashing On this day in 2019, Ben Stokes' Headingley Ashes masterclass On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England