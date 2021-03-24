Cricket Videos

Morgan rues England's collapse after 1st ODI defeat

England fell to a 66-run defeat despite the 135-run opening partnership between Roy and Bairstow.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 March, 2021 10:54 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 March, 2021 10:54 IST
Morgan rues England's collapse after 1st ODI defeat
England will take lessons from T20 defeat - Morgan
Kohli slams 'confusing' umpire's call
Highlights: Big-hitting Cornwall scores maiden Test half-century
 More Videos
Highlights: New Zealand wins series opener against Bangladesh
England batsmen didn't do quite enough to beat India - Stokes
Sanath Jayasuriya
Sanath Jayasuriya looks back the 1996 World Cup triumph
Archer 'on the same page' with England's rotation policy
Highlights: Lewis' century gets Windies home against Sri Lanka
Morgan and Kohli start early with the World Cup mind games
Allen outhits big names to give West Indies win in third T20I against Sri Lanka
James Anderson: Looking at bigger picture, rotation policy has merit