Cricket Videos

Hardik Pandya: I am enjoying captaincy, always want extra responsibility

Hardik Pandya says he relishes the extra responsibilities captaincy brings as he led Gujarat Titans to an exciting win over Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 fixture on Friday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 April, 2022 01:58 IST

Hardik Pandya: I am enjoying captaincy, always want extra responsibility

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 April, 2022 01:58 IST
Hardik Pandya: I am enjoying captaincy, always want extra responsibility
Pat Cummins 56* vs MI - One for the highlight reel
Rishabh Pant: We need to better our batting, were 10 runs short vs LSG
GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant
LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
100
Thank you, Luteru Ross Taylor - an illustrious career revisited
Pravin Tambe gets emotional at KKR's screening of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya
GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
LSG v CSK Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App