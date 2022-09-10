Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist
Harmanpreet Kaur addressed the Indian team’s middle order struggles and the need to have steady mental health support among other things before the side’s first T20I against England on Saturday.
10 September, 2022 21:11 IST
