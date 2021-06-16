Cricket Videos Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test England skipper Heather Knight said her side would have preferred to take on India in the one-off Test starting on Wednesday in Bristol on a fresh wicket. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2021 13:49 IST Team Sportstar 16 June, 2021 13:49 IST Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test England vs India Women's Test - Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah weigh in on historic return to red ball cricket Kohli, Shastri on mental health management, two Indian squads and WTC Final Watch: Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar on past differences, England tour and Test cricket More Videos Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021: There is positivity in Delhi Capitals dressing room - Hetmyer IPL 2021: Haven't yet thought about opening role for Gayle - Agarwal IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Match 30: Head-to-head record, stats and players to watch out for Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about IPL 2021, Match 29: PBKS vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers