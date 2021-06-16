Cricket Videos

Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test

England skipper Heather Knight said her side would have preferred to take on India in the one-off Test starting on Wednesday in Bristol on a fresh wicket.

16 June, 2021 13:49 IST
