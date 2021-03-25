Cricket Videos Highlights: Sri Lanka takes pole position ahead of final day in Antigua Sri Lanka needs 9 wickets on the final day to take a 1-0 series lead against the West Indies Team Sportstar 25 March, 2021 12:15 IST Team Sportstar 25 March, 2021 12:15 IST Highlights: Sri Lanka takes pole position ahead of final day in Antigua Morgan rues England's collapse after 1st ODI defeat England will take lessons from T20 defeat - Morgan Kohli slams 'confusing' umpire's call More Videos Highlights: Big-hitting Cornwall scores maiden Test half-century Highlights: New Zealand wins series opener against Bangladesh England batsmen didn't do quite enough to beat India - Stokes Sanath Jayasuriya looks back the 1996 World Cup triumph Archer 'on the same page' with England's rotation policy Highlights: Lewis' century gets Windies home against Sri Lanka Morgan and Kohli start early with the World Cup mind games Allen outhits big names to give West Indies win in third T20I against Sri Lanka