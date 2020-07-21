Cricket Videos ICC announces postponement of T20 World Cup "We need to factor in the amount of complexities that a world-class event with 16 teams participating brings in," says ICC CEO Manu Sawhney. Team Sportstar 21 July, 2020 12:22 IST Team Sportstar 21 July, 2020 12:22 IST ICC announces postponement of T20 World Cup Joe Root: Versatile Stokes is getting 'better and better' M.S. Dhoni top five performances across formats Andrew Strauss backs Ben Stokes as interim England captain More Videos Ben Stokes on the idea of England captaincy vs West Indies Ashley Giles: I don't think the England-Pakistan series is in doubt Langer: Good chance Australia will play in England this year IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners Best of substitute fielders in cricket Cricket stars hope ball shining rule changes are short-lived IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson