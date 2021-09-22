Cricket Videos Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win India's frailties in the batting and bowling department was laid bare as the mighty Australia gave the visitors a nine-wicket hiding in the first women's ODI to extend their record winning streak to 25 matches.The four-time World Cup winners last lost an ODI in October 2017. Team Sportstar 22 September, 2021 08:57 IST Team Sportstar 22 September, 2021 08:57 IST Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 recap: Rajasthan Royals shocks Punjab Kings in last over, wins by 2 runs PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2021 recap: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets; Chakravarthy shines England follows NZ, pulls out of tour of Pakistan - What we know so far IPL 2021 recap: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs; Gaikwad, Bravo shine NZ abandons Pak tour after security threat - What we know so far CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Most runs, most wickets, predicted playing XIs England v India Manchester Test: Series result, what next? IPL to blame? India ends 50-year-old wait for Test win at The Oval, beats England by 157 runs IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer raring to go after long injury layoff