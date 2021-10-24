Cricket Videos IND v PAK T20 World Cup rivalry - throwback to 2007 The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup saw a fresh chapter being written in the famed history of India and Pakistan's rivalry on the cricket field. Here's a throwback to that tournament and how the neighbours fared. Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 15:31 IST Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 15:31 IST Read more: India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups – a quick recap T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan game hots up Group B T20 World Cup: Pakistan team preview - Babar Azam's team familiar with the conditions T20 World Cup: India team preview - A side in transition India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash will be about leadership: Hayden T20 World Cup 2021: India, Pakistan will definitely reach semifinal, says Basit Ali India vs Pakistan: The mother of all rivalries set for another gripping chapter India can be beaten by any side in the knock-outs because of lack of Plan B: Nasser Hussain IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan's key players who could trouble India T20 World Cup blockbuster awaits as India, Pakistan face off IND vs PAK: Head-to-head record in World Cups Lalchand Rajput: Pakistan fearless but too dependent on Babar Azam IND v PAK T20 World Cup rivalry - throwback to 2007 IND vs PAK capsule preview - spin the key; lineups, matchups, stats IPL 2021 stars who missed the cut for T20 World Cup 2021 From Gayle & Rohit to Shakib: Six players who have featured in every Men's T20 World Cup so far Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2021: Indian youngsters steal the show, earn T20 World Cup experience What is BCCI looking for in the next Indian men's head coach? Who after Ravi Shastri? Dravid? Curtis Campher becomes first bowler to take double hattrick in men's T20 World Cup Scotland shocks Bangladesh with thrilling 6 run-win | T20 World Cup IPL 2021 - Top 5 wicket takers - From Harshal Patel & Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur - Purple Cap IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021