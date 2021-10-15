Cricket Videos Shardul Thakur's UAE flair earns him last-minute entry to India T20 World Cup squad Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup squad. Axar, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of stand-by players. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2021 06:44 IST Team Sportstar 15 October, 2021 06:44 IST Read more: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's T20 World Cup squad Shardul Thakur's UAE flair earns him last-minute entry to India T20 World Cup squad Sunil Narine: Plenty of mystery and mischief left Harshal Patel's 32 wickets - The RCB bowler's highs of IPL 2021 Dhoni won't charge fee for mentoring Team India at T20 World Cup Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos The resurgence of Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021: Purple Cap - From Harshal Patel to Rashid Khan - top wicket-takers of the league so far IPL 2021: Orange Cap - From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell - top run-getters of the league so far RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch Harmanpreet Kaur on Shikha Pandey, India's 'good' selection troubles Meet Umran Malik - the SRH bowler who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI