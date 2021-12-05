Cricket Videos Watch | Axar Patel: Good to dominate in a home Test Axar Patel on the timing of India's declaration, dominating the World Test Champion New Zealand in a home Test and his evolution as an all-rounder in international cricket. Team Sportstar 05 December, 2021 20:21 IST Team Sportstar 05 December, 2021 20:21 IST Watch | Axar Patel: Good to dominate in a home Test Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in an innings, makes history Ajaz Patel says job not done yet after stunning performance in Mumbai Test IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction Tim Southee getting Test practice in between T20Is, sheds light on workload Neil Wagner gearing up for New Zealand's World Test Championship defense, Test series against India AB De Villiers retires - Best career moments Harshal Patel reveals RCB teammate AB De Villiers' impact on his career and bowling process AB de Villiers retires from cricket - Virat Kohli, Chahal lead tributes Harshal Patel on late international debut: We don't speak of the value of patience enough