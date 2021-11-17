Cricket Videos

India vs New Zealand T20I series - head-to-head, most runs, most wickets

India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting November 17 in Jaipur. Here's what the head-to-head record looks like for these teams in T20Is.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 November, 2021 11:46 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 November, 2021 11:46 IST
Meet Rahul Dravid's support staff - the Indian men's coaching contingent
Rahul Dravid: Prioritising all formats but players' physical and mental health most important
Dravid recollects Rohit Sharma's debut under his captaincy in 2007
Kane Williamson interrupts reporter to mention World Test Championship final win

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Kane Williamson: Very proud of our efforts throughout the tournament
Warner, Marsh shine in Australia's maiden Men's T20 World Cup title - analysis
Australia wins men's T20 World Cup, internet reacts
Heart says New Zealand, mind says Australia - T20 World Cup final preview; match-ups, predictions
Afghanistan won't stop women from playing cricket, says ICC
Jimmy Neesham: Our sights firmly fixed on T20 World Cup final
Internet reacts to New Zealand's semifinal win in T20 World Cup
Internet reacts to Australia's semifinal win in T20 World Cup
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App