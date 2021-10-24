Cricket Videos IND vs PAK capsule preview - spin the key; lineups, matchups, stats IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar preview the game from the UAE. Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 24 October, 2021 14:06 IST Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 24 October, 2021 14:06 IST IND vs PAK capsule preview - spin the key; lineups, matchups, stats IPL 2021 stars who missed the cut for T20 World Cup 2021 From Gayle & Rohit to Shakib: Six players who have featured in every Men's T20 World Cup so far IPL 2021: Indian youngsters steal the show, earn T20 World Cup experience Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos What is BCCI looking for in the next Indian men's head coach? Who after Ravi Shastri? Dravid? Curtis Campher becomes first bowler to take double hattrick in men's T20 World Cup Scotland shocks Bangladesh with thrilling 6 run-win | T20 World Cup IPL 2021 - Top 5 wicket takers - From Harshal Patel & Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur - Purple Cap IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021 IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Preview: Dhoni and Co.'s batting, Kolkata's bowling in focus