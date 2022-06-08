Cricket Videos Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side India head coach Rahul Dravid weighs in on Hardik Pandya's remarkable IPL 2022 season and what he can bring to the India playing XI. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 09:54 IST Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 09:54 IST Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side Dravid on Umran: Hope to see him in longer format of the game IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace lottery and Gujarat's debut bliss What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis All Cricket Videos More Videos Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, key players Laura Wolvaardt: I enjoy batting with Shafali Verma IPL 2022: Harshal Patel hails Rajat Patidar's match-defining knock RCB vs LSG predicted XI, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head stats Hardik: A lot of people counted out Miller, but for us, he is always a match-winner