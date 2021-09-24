Cricket Videos

IPL 2021 recap: KKR beats MI by 7 wickets, Mumbai's second loss on the trot

Thanks to Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi’s mesmerising fifties and Shubman Gill’s cameo, the Knight Riders made light work of the 156 target set by Rohit Sharma and Co.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 September, 2021 07:16 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 September, 2021 07:16 IST
IPL 2021 recap: KKR beats MI by 7 wickets, Mumbai's second loss on the trot
Shreyas Iyer on return from injury, playing under Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals' playoff bid
Who will take over as RCB captain once Virat Kohli steps down?
Trevor Bayliss on SRH loss to DC: Give Delhi the credit, it was a little bit of an upset

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
IPL 2021 recap: DC beats SRH by 8 wickets, Natarajan in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
T. Natarajan
Sportstar Explains: How did SRH v DC get green signal despite Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19?
Anil Kumble: Markram-Pooran partnership a positive, unfortunate they couldn't finish
IPL 2021: 'Tyagi's last over the number one spell I have ever seen' - Riyan Parag
Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win
DC vs SRH
DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
IPL 2021 recap: Rajasthan Royals shocks Punjab Kings in last over, wins by 2 runs
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App