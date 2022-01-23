Cricket Videos

What IPL 2022 teams look like before mega auction

Here's a quick look the rosters of the Indian Premier League franchises, including new sides Ahmedabad and Lucknow, ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

23 January, 2022 18:21 IST
23 January, 2022 18:21 IST
