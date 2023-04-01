Watch: IPL 2023 - Stephen Fleming hails Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92, downplays MS Dhoni’s injury concerns

IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming dissected Chennai Super Kings’ opening loss to the Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad missing his century and all the fuss surrounding MS Dhoni’s knee.

