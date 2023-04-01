Watch: IPL 2023 - Stephen Fleming hails Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92, downplays MS Dhoni’s injury concerns
IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming dissected Chennai Super Kings’ opening loss to the Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad missing his century and all the fuss surrounding MS Dhoni’s knee.
01 April, 2023 12:52 IST
01 April, 2023 12:52 IST
IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming dissected Chennai Super Kings’ opening loss to the Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad missing his century and all the fuss surrounding MS Dhoni’s knee.
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :