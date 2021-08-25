Cricket Videos Cricket: Root bemoans 'missed opportunity' after Lord's Test thrashing Skipper Joe Root blames himself after England were thrashed by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday, saying, "I think there's a missed opportunity there, that we could have gone on and won this game." AFP 25 August, 2021 14:46 IST AFP 25 August, 2021 14:46 IST Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just its third win in 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket' followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge. Cricket: Root bemoans 'missed opportunity' after Lord's Test thrashing On this day in 2019, Ben Stokes' Headingley Ashes masterclass On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England Mithali Raj: Records revisited Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Watch: Shafali Verma on missing her century, jokes with Smriti in the middle, adapting to Test cricket Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test England vs India Women's Test - Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah weigh in on historic return to red ball cricket Kohli, Shastri on mental health management, two Indian squads and WTC Final Watch: Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar on past differences, England tour and Test cricket Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021: There is positivity in Delhi Capitals dressing room - Hetmyer