Cricket: Root bemoans 'missed opportunity' after Lord's Test thrashing

Skipper Joe Root blames himself after England were thrashed by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday, saying, "I think there's a missed opportunity there, that we could have gone on and won this game."

AFP
25 August, 2021 14:46 IST
AFP
25 August, 2021 14:46 IST

Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just its third win in 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket' followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

