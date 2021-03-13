Cricket Videos Archer 'on the same page' with England's rotation policy Jofra Archer will do 'everything in my power' to make sure he's selected for the World Cup and The Ashes. Team Sportstar 13 March, 2021 14:00 IST Team Sportstar 13 March, 2021 14:00 IST Archer 'on the same page' with England's rotation policy Highlights: Lewis' century gets Windies home against Sri Lanka Morgan and Kohli start early with the World Cup mind games Allen outhits big names to give West Indies win in third T20I against Sri Lanka More Videos James Anderson: Looking at bigger picture, rotation policy has merit Root always looking to improve - Trott Joe Root - England's captain set to join 100-Test club Rory Burns prepared for life in the bubble in India Explainer: What is Australia Day and where does Cricket Australia come into the picture? Anderson feeling ageless after six-wicket haul for England Tim Paine unsure of Australia captaincy for the Ashes Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed