Cricket Videos Dhoni won't charge fee for mentoring Team India at T20 World Cup Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be charging any fee from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 07:33 IST