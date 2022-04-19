Cricket Videos

Lasith Malinga praises Yuzvendra Chahal for fifer vs KKR

Rajasthan Royal's fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga praised Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket taking ability after the leg spinner took five for 40 and hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders.

19 April, 2022 12:40 IST

