Cricket Videos Lasith Malinga praises Yuzvendra Chahal for fifer vs KKR Rajasthan Royal's fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga praised Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket taking ability after the leg spinner took five for 40 and hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders. Team Sportstar 19 April, 2022 12:40 IST Lasith Malinga praises Yuzvendra Chahal for fifer vs KKR Team Sportstar 19 April, 2022 12:40 IST LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for, Predicted XI IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: CSK vs GT Predicted XI, players to watch out for Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Anya Shrubsole retires - England's 2017 World Cup hero bids farewell to international cricket IPL 2022: RR vs GT head-to-head stats, players to watch out for, predicted XI Shivam Dube dedicates monstrous knock vs RCB to dad IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Rashid Khan on SRH: Hard to move from team you've spent five years with IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022 Orange cap: Jos Buttler tops runs tally