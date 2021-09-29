Cricket Videos IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab Kings stutter once more, Mumbai Indians win Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard lived up to their tag of being reliable finishers in T20 cricket for the first time in the second stage of the Indian Premier League to aid Mumbai Indians (MI) across the line against Punjab Kings (PBKS) without much fuss. Team Sportstar 29 September, 2021 16:04 IST Team Sportstar 29 September, 2021 16:04 IST IPL 2021 match recap: KKR beats DC in a match filled with nerves, drama and an on-field spat RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Time up for David Warner in IPL 2021? MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Chris Morris: It's crunch time for us, need to start winning games IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets Harshal Patel: T20 World Cup selection not in my hands Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength Trevor Bayliss points out what's going wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 Race for the IPL 2021 Orange cap - top 5 runscorers so far Race for the IPL 2021 purple cap - top 5 wicket takers so far