IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab Kings stutter once more, Mumbai Indians win

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard lived up to their tag of being reliable finishers in T20 cricket for the first time in the second stage of the Indian Premier League to aid Mumbai Indians (MI) across the line against Punjab Kings (PBKS) without much fuss.

29 September, 2021 16:04 IST
29 September, 2021 16:04 IST
