Cricket Videos

Mithali Raj: Little more time between last ODI and Test would have helped, would be nice to play a Test at home

India skipper Mithali Raj weighed in on the side's preparation for the Pink Ball Test against Australia.

Team Sportstar
30 September, 2021 08:59 IST

Follow day 01 of the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia LIVE: AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 1 LIVE Updates: No Harmanpreet, Haynes; Storm predictions for Carrara

Video courtesy: BCCI

Mithali Raj: Little more time between last ODI and Test would have helped, would be nice to play a Test at home