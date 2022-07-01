Cricket Videos How did MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings get its name? N Srinivasan narrates Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan narrated how his side arrived at the iconic name back in 2008 and why the team relies on its fans to keep the side going through thick and thin. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 01 July, 2022 20:33 IST How did MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings get its name? N Srinivasan narrates Team Sportstar CHENNAI 01 July, 2022 20:33 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner N. Srinivasan took to the stage at the inaugural Sportstar South Sports Conclave to explain what set brand CSK apart and how the franchise has gone from strength to strength over the years.The former ICC chairman and BCCI president traced the many arms of the franchise's evolution, from how they landed MS Dhoni in the first auction and the process of naming the team to how fans have carried the franchise through its ups and downs over the years. Check out some of the highlights of his session on learning from the CSK success story here: The story of Dhoni being made India captain for 2007 World T20 How CSK outbid MI to sign Dhoni at IPL 2008 auction - N Srinivasan explains Dhoni and Chennai: a match made on a bike Watch the full conclave here: Recap: Sportstar South Sports ConclaveWatch the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's keynote address here: MK Stalin's vision for sports in TN: Balancing traditional sports with Olympic aspirations How did MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings get its name? N Srinivasan narrates Harmanpreet says leading the team makes her feel more involved in the game N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans India takes unassailable 2-0 lead in WT20I series against Sri Lanka All Cricket Videos More Videos Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time? Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Wish South Africa would drop Miller, but they won't Ishan Kishan: You don't lose a game because of one player Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket IND vs SA T20I Series: Five players to watch out for Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side