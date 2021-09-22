Cricket Videos

Sportstar Explains: How did SRH v DC get green signal despite Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19?

The Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals went ahead as planned despite SRH pacer T Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. Here's why.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 September, 2021 22:03 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 September, 2021 22:03 IST
Anil Kumble: Markram-Pooran partnership a positive, unfortunate they couldn't finish
IPL 2021: 'Tyagi's last over the number one spell I have ever seen' - Riyan Parag
Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win
DC vs SRH
DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
IPL 2021 recap: Rajasthan Royals shocks Punjab Kings in last over, wins by 2 runs
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
IPL 2021 recap: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets; Chakravarthy shines
England follows NZ, pulls out of tour of Pakistan - What we know so far
IPL 2021 recap: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs; Gaikwad, Bravo shine
NZ abandons Pak tour after security threat - What we know so far
CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Most runs, most wickets, predicted playing XIs
England v India Manchester Test: Series result, what next? IPL to blame?
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App