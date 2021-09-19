Cricket Videos NZ abandons Pak tour after security threat - What we know so far New Zealand Cricket said it received a security alert from its government and made the decision to cancel its tour of Pakistan just moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. Team Sportstar 19 September, 2021 21:28 IST Team Sportstar 19 September, 2021 21:28 IST With inputs from AFP CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Most runs, most wickets, predicted playing XIs England v India Manchester Test: Series result, what next? IPL to blame? India ends 50-year-old wait for Test win at The Oval, beats England by 157 runs IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer raring to go after long injury layoff Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Guns and runs: Women missing as crowds return for cricket match in Taliban-controlled Kabul On this day in 2012, Unmukt Chand led India to its third U19 World Cup title Cricket: Root bemoans 'missed opportunity' after Lord's Test thrashing On this day in 2019, Ben Stokes' Headingley Ashes masterclass On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England Mithali Raj: Records revisited Watch: Shafali Verma on missing her century, jokes with Smriti in the middle, adapting to Test cricket Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test