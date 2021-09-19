Cricket Videos

NZ abandons Pak tour after security threat - What we know so far

New Zealand Cricket said it received a security alert from its government and made the decision to cancel its tour of Pakistan just moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 September, 2021 21:28 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 September, 2021 21:28 IST

With inputs from AFP

