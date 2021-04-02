Cricket Videos Highlights: New Zealand eases to T20 series whitewash of Bangladesh New Zealand wins the third T20 by 65 runs to complete a 3-0 series win. Team Sportstar 02 April, 2021 14:56 IST Team Sportstar 02 April, 2021 14:56 IST Buttler: England still a 'very good' side despite series defeats Boult's sensational one-handed catch stuns Bangladesh Bairstow reveals England ODI century ambitions amid Kohli praise Highlights: Bonner ton helps Windies bat out draw against Sri Lanka More Videos Highlights: Sri Lanka takes pole position ahead of final day in Antigua Morgan rues England's collapse after 1st ODI defeat England will take lessons from T20 defeat - Morgan Kohli slams 'confusing' umpire's call Highlights: Big-hitting Cornwall scores maiden Test half-century Highlights: New Zealand wins series opener against Bangladesh England batsmen didn't do quite enough to beat India - Stokes Sanath Jayasuriya looks back the 1996 World Cup triumph