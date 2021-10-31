Cricket Videos On this day in 2005: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's blistering 183 not out vs Sri Lanka The highest individual score by a wicketkeeper-batsman in men’s One-Day Internationals is 183 and that was achieved by Mahendra Singh Dhoni against Sri Lanka on 31 October 2005. Team Sportstar 31 October, 2021 12:16 IST Team Sportstar 31 October, 2021 12:16 IST On this day in 2005: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's blistering 183 not out vs Sri Lanka India vs New Zealand - T20 World Cup game preview - match-ups, injury updates, tournament scenarios T20 World Cup: Can a resurgent Australia stop England's charge? - Match Preview Scotland's journey to the Super 12s of the 2021 T20 World Cup Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Quinton de Kock pulls out of WI-SA game, refuses to take a knee - what we know Beware of Pakistan - fans celebrate after Babar Azam & Co.'s win over India in T20 World Cup match Pakistan beats India in T20 World Cup - takeaways for Virat Kohli & Co. IND v PAK T20 World Cup rivalry - throwback to 2007 IND vs PAK capsule preview - spin the key; lineups, matchups, stats IPL 2021 stars who missed the cut for T20 World Cup 2021 From Gayle & Rohit to Shakib: Six players who have featured in every Men's T20 World Cup so far IPL 2021: Indian youngsters steal the show, earn T20 World Cup experience