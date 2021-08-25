Cricket Videos

On this day in 2019, Ben Stokes' Headingley Ashes masterclass

After his instrumental role in England's World Cup win, Ben Stokes guided England to another scintillating win, in the Ashes this time, at Headingley.

25 August, 2021 11:30 IST
