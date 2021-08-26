Cricket Videos

On this day in 2012, Unmukt Chand led India to its third U19 World Cup title

Leading from the front with an unbeaten 111, Unmukt Chand joined Virat Kohli and Mohammad Kaif when his Indian side won the U19 World Cup, beating Australia by six wickets in the final.

26 August, 2021 13:19 IST
