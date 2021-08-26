Cricket Videos On this day in 2012, Unmukt Chand led India to its third U19 World Cup title Leading from the front with an unbeaten 111, Unmukt Chand joined Virat Kohli and Mohammad Kaif when his Indian side won the U19 World Cup, beating Australia by six wickets in the final. Team Sportstar 26 August, 2021 13:19 IST Team Sportstar 26 August, 2021 13:19 IST On this day in 2012, Unmukt Chand led India to its third U19 World Cup title Cricket: Root bemoans 'missed opportunity' after Lord's Test thrashing On this day in 2019, Ben Stokes' Headingley Ashes masterclass On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Mithali Raj: Records revisited Watch: Shafali Verma on missing her century, jokes with Smriti in the middle, adapting to Test cricket Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test England vs India Women's Test - Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah weigh in on historic return to red ball cricket Kohli, Shastri on mental health management, two Indian squads and WTC Final Watch: Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar on past differences, England tour and Test cricket Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers