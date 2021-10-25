Cricket Videos Pakistan beats India in T20 World Cup - takeaways for Virat Kohli & Co. Shaheen Afridi rattled India’s top-order with his fiery left-arm pace to lay the foundation before the opening combination of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan built on it to help Pakistan register its maiden win in a World Cup match against India in their ICC T20 World Cup opener. Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 25 October, 2021 11:40 IST Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 25 October, 2021 11:40 IST Pakistan beats India in T20 World Cup - takeaways for Virat Kohli & Co. IND v PAK T20 World Cup rivalry - throwback to 2007 IND vs PAK capsule preview - spin the key; lineups, matchups, stats IPL 2021 stars who missed the cut for T20 World Cup 2021 Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos From Gayle & Rohit to Shakib: Six players who have featured in every Men's T20 World Cup so far IPL 2021: Indian youngsters steal the show, earn T20 World Cup experience What is BCCI looking for in the next Indian men's head coach? Who after Ravi Shastri? Dravid? Curtis Campher becomes first bowler to take double hattrick in men's T20 World Cup Scotland shocks Bangladesh with thrilling 6 run-win | T20 World Cup IPL 2021 - Top 5 wicket takers - From Harshal Patel & Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur - Purple Cap IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson