Beware of Pakistan - fans celebrate after Babar Azam & Co.'s win over India in T20 World Cup match

Jubilant cricket fans celebrate in Karachi to hail Pakistan's rout of arch-rivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbours.

AFP
25 October, 2021 15:57 IST
