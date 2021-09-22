Cricket Videos Anil Kumble: Markram-Pooran partnership a positive, unfortunate they couldn't finish Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble said narrow losses were regular enough to start to look like a pattern for his team after the Kings fell to a two-run defeat on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 22 September, 2021 13:26 IST Team Sportstar 22 September, 2021 13:26 IST Anil Kumble: Markram-Pooran partnership a positive, unfortunate they couldn't finish IPL 2021: 'Tyagi's last over the number one spell I have ever seen' - Riyan Parag Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2021 recap: Rajasthan Royals shocks Punjab Kings in last over, wins by 2 runs PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 recap: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets; Chakravarthy shines England follows NZ, pulls out of tour of Pakistan - What we know so far IPL 2021 recap: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs; Gaikwad, Bravo shine NZ abandons Pak tour after security threat - What we know so far CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Most runs, most wickets, predicted playing XIs England v India Manchester Test: Series result, what next? IPL to blame?