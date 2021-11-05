Cricket Videos Rahul Dravid - new India head coach's credentials revisited Rahul Dravid will take over from Ravi Shastri as the new team India head coach after the T20 World Cup. Here's a look at his coaching credentials over the years. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 22:04 IST Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 22:04 IST T20 World Cup: After Afghanistan win, India must not underestimate Scotland Vikram Rathour confirms re-applying for batting coach job Vikram Rathour: India's focus only on winning vs Afghanistan, semifinal calculations later India vs New Zealand - Tracing an exciting new rivalry in world cricket Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Watch: What went wrong for India against New Zealand Watch: Virat Kohli condemns abuse directed at Shami after Pakistan T20 World Cup game On this day in 2005: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's blistering 183 not out vs Sri Lanka India vs New Zealand - T20 World Cup game preview - match-ups, injury updates, tournament scenarios T20 World Cup: Can a resurgent Australia stop England's charge? - Match Preview Scotland's journey to the Super 12s of the 2021 T20 World Cup Quinton de Kock pulls out of WI-SA game, refuses to take a knee - what we know Beware of Pakistan - fans celebrate after Babar Azam & Co.'s win over India in T20 World Cup match