Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us

India head coach Rahul Dravid termed the one-day series defeat as an eye-opener for his side after it was blanked in the three-match series by South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday.

25 January, 2022 11:22 IST
