Cricket Videos

Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances

Asked about the omission of experienced pacer Shikha Pandey and batter Jemimah Rodrigues, India head coach Ramesh Powar said that players were picked based on current performances and consistency.

Team Sportstar

24 January, 2022 14:34 IST