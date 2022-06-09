Cricket Videos

Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant adopted a cavalier spirit and an innocent smile as accepted the captaincy of the Indian team with gratitude.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 June, 2022 17:32 IST

Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 June, 2022 17:32 IST
Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket
IND vs SA T20I Series: Five players to watch out for
Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side
Dravid on Umran: Hope to see him in longer format of the game

All Cricket Videos

 More Videos
IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace lottery and Gujarat's debut bliss
What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis
Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what
RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough
IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, key players
Laura Wolvaardt: I enjoy batting with Shafali Verma
IPL 2022: Harshal Patel hails Rajat Patidar's match-defining knock
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App