Cricket Videos

Rohit Sharma made India's ODI captain, what now for Kohli?

Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian men's ODI team. Amol Karhadkar analyses the development and what it means for the team going forward.

Amol Karhadkar
09 December, 2021 09:57 IST
Amol Karhadkar
09 December, 2021 09:57 IST
Rohit Sharma made India's ODI captain, what now for Kohli?
Ravichandran Ashwin and the art of making the best of opportunities
India vs New Zealand review: Time for Team India to move on from Rahane, Pujara?
Virat Kohli on Rahane's poor form, plans for middle order and home win against New Zealand

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Watch | Axar Patel: Good to dominate in a home Test
Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in an innings, makes history
Ajaz Patel says job not done yet after stunning performance in Mumbai Test
IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions
From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways
IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction
Tim Southee getting Test practice in between T20Is, sheds light on workload
Neil Wagner gearing up for New Zealand's World Test Championship defense, Test series against India
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App