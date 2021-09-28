Cricket Videos

IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets

Jason Roy, who came in for David Warner, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 September, 2021 00:15 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 September, 2021 00:15 IST
IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets
Harshal Patel: T20 World Cup selection not in my hands
Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength
Trevor Bayliss points out what's going wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Race for the IPL 2021 Orange cap - top 5 runscorers so far
Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli
Race for the IPL 2021 purple cap - top 5 wicket takers so far
IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab stays alive in playoff race, Sunrisers crash out of tournament
IPL 2021 match recap: Delhi Capitals make playoffs, beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs
IPL 2021 match recap: Storm CSK blows RCB away in sandy Sharjah, Dhoni & Co. top table
KL Rahul
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
RR vs DC Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, predicted XIs
IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad means business for the Chennai Super Kings
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App