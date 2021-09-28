Cricket Videos IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets Jason Roy, who came in for David Warner, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals Team Sportstar 28 September, 2021 00:15 IST Team Sportstar 28 September, 2021 00:15 IST IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets Harshal Patel: T20 World Cup selection not in my hands Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength Trevor Bayliss points out what's going wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Race for the IPL 2021 Orange cap - top 5 runscorers so far Race for the IPL 2021 purple cap - top 5 wicket takers so far IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab stays alive in playoff race, Sunrisers crash out of tournament IPL 2021 match recap: Delhi Capitals make playoffs, beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs IPL 2021 match recap: Storm CSK blows RCB away in sandy Sharjah, Dhoni & Co. top table SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI RR vs DC Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, predicted XIs IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad means business for the Chennai Super Kings