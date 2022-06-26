Cricket Videos

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Former India all-rounder Rumeli Dhar announced her retirement this week, a development that was as underrated as her career. Here's a look back at Dhar's active playing days, straight from the horse's mouth.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 June, 2022 11:38 IST

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 June, 2022 11:38 IST
Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Wish South Africa would drop Miller, but they won't
Ishan Kishan: You don't lose a game because of one player
Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

All Cricket Videos

 More Videos
Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya
Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket
IND vs SA T20I Series: Five players to watch out for
Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side
Dravid on Umran: Hope to see him in longer format of the game
IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace battery and Gujarat's debut bliss
What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis
Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App