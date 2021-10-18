Cricket Videos

Scotland shocks Bangladesh with thrilling 6 run-win | T20 World Cup

Scotland stunned Bangladesh by six runs in their Group B opener of the T20 World Cup first round on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
OMAN 18 October, 2021 11:30 IST
Cricket Videos

