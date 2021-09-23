Cricket Videos Shreyas Iyer on return from injury, playing under Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals' playoff bid Iyer had led the Capitals to the summit clash of the 2020 season but he missed the first phase of this year's season due to a shoulder injury and the management asked Pant to captain the side. Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 13:28 IST Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 13:28 IST Shreyas Iyer on return from injury, playing under Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals' playoff bid Who will take over as RCB captain once Virat Kohli steps down? Trevor Bayliss on SRH loss to DC: Give Delhi the credit, it was a little bit of an upset MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2021 recap: DC beats SRH by 8 wickets, Natarajan in isolation after positive COVID-19 test Sportstar Explains: How did SRH v DC get green signal despite Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19? Anil Kumble: Markram-Pooran partnership a positive, unfortunate they couldn't finish IPL 2021: 'Tyagi's last over the number one spell I have ever seen' - Riyan Parag Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 recap: Rajasthan Royals shocks Punjab Kings in last over, wins by 2 runs PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI